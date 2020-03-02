JD.com Jumps After Earnings, Amid 'Strong Demand for E-Com Services'

JD.com reported fourth-quarter revenue on Monday that was up 27% year over year and its American depositary shares were making double-digit gains.

JD.com reported fourth-quarter revenue of 170.7 billion yuan (US$24.4 million), beating consensus estimates calling for 167 billion yuan. Its adjusted net income of 811 million yuan also beat consensus at 718 million yuan.

The back story. As growing uncertainty surrounding the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus wrecked global markets last week, shares of JD.com, an e-commerce giant based in the country where the outbreak originated, held mostly steady.

Some analysts speculated that JD.com, with its logistics and produce sides, was well positioned to handle an influx of online ordering as China turned to the web to avoid shopping in public.

“We attribute the strong top-line growth to Chinese consumers’ strong demand for eCom services and JD’s increasing brand recognition among users,” Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao wrote in a note on Monday.

Zhao also noted annual active customer growth of 19% year-over-year to 362 million. JD.com’s U.S. traded shares were up 11% to $42.76 near midday Monday, while the S&P 500 was up 2.2%.

Looking ahead. Zhao maintained an Overweight rating with a $47 price target.

JD.com forecast first-quarter revenue growth of at least 10% year-over-year. While that is well below the 21% estimate listed by Bloomberg, Zhao thinks that figure is stale. He cited his own recent discussions with investors that would peg Street expectations in a range between flat and 10% growth year-over-year.

“While COVID-19 is broadly impacting China’s economy and Internet sector, we think JD has the advantage of its 1P logistics and has secured delivery services in most of the cities under coverage,” Zhao wrote.

