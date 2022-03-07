JD.com (JD) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. JD is slated to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 10.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $43.01 billion, indicating an improvement of 25.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 27 cents per share, suggesting 17.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



JD.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 18.4%, on average.

Factors to Note

The company’s strong momentum across the JD Retail segment is expected to have been the key growth driver in the fourth quarter.



Its intensified focus to ensure the supply and fulfillment of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is expected to have been a positive.



Strengthening omnichannel offerings of JD are also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s quarterly results.



The company’s strong efforts in offering services at the best price on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have been tailwinds.



The growing traction across the supermarket category, especially FMCG and fresh produce, is likely to have contributed well to the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



The impacts of the rising momentum of JD Health on the heels of 24/7 free online medical consultation and online pharmacy retail services are also expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results.



The strong New Businesses segment is anticipated to have driven the company’s fourth-quarter revenues higher.



Solid momentum across JD Logistics on the back of the growing network of warehouses is expected to have contributed well.



However, the company’s mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its fourth-quarter performance.



Rising marketing and R&D costs are expected to have hindered JD.com’s margin expansion. Further, uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic are likely to have been concerning for JD.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



JD.com currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4.

