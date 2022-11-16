JD.com (JD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. JD is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 18.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $34.59 billion, indicating an improvement of 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 64 cents per share, suggesting a 30.6% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



JD.com’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 31%.

Factors to Note

JD.com’s JD Retail segment comprising the e-commerce business is expected to have been the key catalyst in the third quarter, courtesy of a strengthening momentum across lower-tier cities.



The growing traction across the supermarket category, especially FMCG and fresh produce, is likely to have contributed well to JD’s third-quarter performance.



Increasing traction among the beauty brands owing to the rising number of their flagship stores on JD.com is expected to have aided its momentum across customers in the quarter under review.



JD’s recent partnership with fashion and beauty brands like CELINE, Maison Margiela, Maison Kitsune, Moose Knuckles, GCDS, LA MER, ARMANI, Jo Malone London, Shiseido and M.A.C is expected to have contributed well to the upcoming results.



JD’s strong efforts in offering services at the best prices on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have benefited its third-quarter performance.



The strengthening of JD.com’s omnichannel offerings is also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s revenue results.



JD.com’s intensified focus on ensuring the supply and distribution of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is anticipated to have significantly aided its quarterly performance.



The solid momentum of JD Health on the back of robust online pharmacy retail services and strong logistic support is likely to have aided JD in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strengthening of the JD Logistics business is anticipated to have driven JD.com’s quarterly performance.



However, JD.com’s mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its third-quarter performance.



Rising marketing and R&D costs are expected to have hindered JD.com’s margin expansion. Further, uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic are likely to have been concerning for JD.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



JD.com has an Earnings ESP of -3.13% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Dollar General DG has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Dollar General is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG’s earnings is pegged at $2.55 per share, suggesting a 22.6% increase from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Adobe ADBE has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Adobe is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s earnings is pegged at $3.50 per share, suggesting a 9.4% rise from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



Dollar Tree DLTR has an Earnings ESP of +6.31% and is presently Zacks #3 Ranked.



Dollar Tree is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLTR’s earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, suggesting 20.8% growth from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

