JD.com (JD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. JD is slated to report third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 18.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $33.15 billion, indicating an improvement of 29.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 34 cents per share, suggesting a 32% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



JD.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 11.44%, on average.

Factors to Note

The company’s JD Retail segment, comprising the e-commerce business, is expected to have been the key catalyst in the third quarter, courtesy of a strengthening momentum across lower-tier cities.



The growing traction across the supermarket category, especially FMCG and fresh produce, is likely to have contributed well to the company’s third-quarter performance.



Increasing traction among the beauty brands on the back of the rising number of flagship stores of these brands on JD.com is expected to have aided its momentum across customers in the quarter under review.



JD’s strong efforts in offering services at the best prices on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have benefited its third-quarter performance.



The strengthening of the company’s omnichannel offerings is also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s September-end quarter’s revenue results.



JD.com’s intensified focus on ensuring the supply and the distribution of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is anticipated to have significantly aided its quarterly performance.



The solid momentum of JD Health on the heels of robust online pharmacy retail services along with strong logistic support is likely to have aided the company in the to-be-reported quarter.



Strengthening of the JD Logistics business is anticipated to have driven JD.com’s third-quarter revenues.



However, the company’s mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its third-quarter performance.



Rising marketing and R&D costs are expected to have hindered JD.com’s margin expansion. Further, uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic are likely to have been concerning for JD.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



JD.com has an Earnings ESP of -5.88% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), currently.

