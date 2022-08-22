JD.com (JD) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. JD is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 23.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $39.3 billion, indicating a decline of 0.03% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, suggesting 17.4% growth from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



JD.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 25.29%, on average.

Factors to Note

The company’s strong momentum across the JD Retail segment is expected to have been the key growth driver in the second quarter.



Its intensified focus to ensure the supply and fulfillment of essential products to customers amid the pandemic is expected to have been a positive.



Strengthening omnichannel offerings of JD are also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s quarterly results.



The company’s strong efforts in offering services at the best price on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have been tailwinds.



JD.com’s partnerships with high-end brands such as Qeelin, Lanvin, Mytheresa, MCM, Tory Burch and Le Creuset are expected to have continued benefiting JD Retail’s second-quarter performance.



The company’s agreement with Midea to provide corporate customers with more diversified commercial products and high-quality commercial engineering services is anticipated to have been another positive.



Apart from retail efforts, the impacts of the rising momentum of JD Health on the heels of 24/7 free online medical consultation and online pharmacy retail services are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results.



The strong New Businesses segment is anticipated to have driven the company’s second-quarter revenues.



Solid momentum across JD Logistics on the back of the growing network of domestic, and overseas warehouse and transportation is expected to have contributed well.



The company’s expanding quick delivery services in the lower-tier cities are likely to have aided JD Logistics in gaining traction from these cities in the second quarter. The strengthening of the logistics network in these cities is anticipated to have contributed to the quarterly performance.



However, the company’s mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its second-quarter performance.



Rising marketing and R&D costs are expected to have hindered JD.com’s margin expansion. Uncertainties associated with the ongoing pandemic are likely to have been other concerns for JD.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



JD.com has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



BrownForman ( BF.B ) has an Earnings ESP of +5.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



BrownForman is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BF.B’s earnings is pegged at 45 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 12.5% from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure.



Campbell Soup CPB has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Caterpillar is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPB’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, which suggests an increase of 1.8% from the prior fiscal year’s quarterly reported figure.



Core & Main CNM has an Earnings ESP of +0.61% and is Zacks #3 Ranked at present.



Core & Main is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Sep 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNM’s earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, suggesting a jump from 10 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



