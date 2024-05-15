JD.com (JD) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

JD.com, Inc. JD is slated to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 16.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $35.75 billion, indicating growth of 1.05% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 63 cents per share, suggesting an 8.7% decline from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



JD.com surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.7% on average.

Factors to Note

The company’s JD Retail segment, comprising the e-commerce business, is expected to have been the key catalyst in the first quarter.



Growing momentum with the JD Procurement and Sales Manager Livestreaming initiative is likely to have contributed well to the segment’s performance in the first quarter.



Also, the increasing number of flagship stores on JD’s platform, along with strengthening relationships with high-end brands, is likely to have benefited the segment.



JD’s strong efforts in offering services at the best prices on the back of its scale and lower procurement costs from suppliers are expected to have benefited its first-quarter performance.



The strengthening of JD.com’s omnichannel offerings is also expected to get reflected in JD Retail’s revenue performance.



Apart from retail efforts, the impacts of the rising momentum of JD Health on the heels of 24/7 free online medical consultation and online pharmacy retail services are expected to get reflected in the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results. Growing momentum across JD’s online medical center is likely to have been a positive.



Solid momentum across JD Logistics on the back of the growing network of domestic and overseas warehouses, and transportation is expected to have contributed well.



The company’s expanding quick delivery services in the lower-tier cities are likely to have aided it in gaining traction in these cities in the first quarter. Further, the strengthening logistics network in the international regions is anticipated to have contributed to the quarter’s performance.



However, its mounting fulfillment expenses, including procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, are likely to have weighed on its first-quarter performance.



Challenging macroeconomic conditions in China are likely to have been concerning for JD.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JD.com this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you see below.



JD.com has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVDA’s earnings is pegged at $5.49 per share, suggesting a significant jump from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $1.09.



Abercrombie & Fitch ANF has an Earnings ESP of +5.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Abercrombie & Fitch is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s earnings is pegged at $1.54 per share, indicating a significant jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of 39 cents.



Agilent Technologies A has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Agilent Technologies is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on May 29. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for A’s earnings is pegged at $1.19 per share.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

