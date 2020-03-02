JD.com Issues Q1 Revenue Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) said, for the first-quarter, net revenues are projected to grow at least 10% year-on-year. The company noted that this preliminary forecast is subject to change in light of uncertainties related to COVID-19.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP net income per ADS was RMB 0.54, compared to RMB 0.51, previous year. Net revenues was RMB 170.7 billion, an increase of 26.6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. Net service revenues were RMB 21.0 billion, an increase of 43.6% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

