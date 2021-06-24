JD.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JD) Investors Weigh Fundamental Performance With Political Risk

By Goran Damchevski

With its stock down 31% since February, it is easy to disregard JD.com, Inc. ( NASDAQ:JD ). Let's analyze if that is justified.

JD.com has a market cap of US$ 112 billion and their closest competitor Alibaba Group holding ( NYSE:BABA ) has a market cap of US$ 569 billion.

Here is where it gets interesting:

In the last 12 months ending in 31.March.2021 Alibaba has made 717.3 billion CNY ($112 billion USD) in revenues, while JD.com has actually made more, with 802.7 billion CNY ($125 billion USD) in revenue.

JD.com is a newer and growing company that is projected to increase its revenues and become more efficient in generating profits in the future. JD also has less political risk because it is concentrated on sales within China, while Alibaba has a substantial amount of sales coming from foreign countries.

There is still substantial risk that the US may choose to delist Chinese stocks, including JD.com. However, currently that is only manifested as a threat and the investors who are weighing the possible outcome are torn between the possibility of benefiting and losing money.

Regardless of risks that are hard to assess, by paying close attention, we might gather that its strong financials may mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term.

In this article, we decided to focus on JD.com's ROE.

ROE is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JD.com is:

23% = CN¥52b ÷ CN¥226b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings.

We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth, which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company.

Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of JD.com's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that JD.com has a significantly high ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 22%, the company's ROE is pretty decent.

Given the circumstances, the significant 86% net income growth seen by JD.com over the last five years is not surprising.

We then compared JD.com's net income growth with the industry, and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry, which has a growth rate of 29% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:JD Past Earnings Growth, June 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that JD.com's performance has been quite good. It has been making substantial revenue compared to competitors such as Alibaba and is growing at a high rate.

Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth.

Investors will need to estimate the weight of the political risk versus the fundamentals of JD.com in order to come out ahead.

That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

