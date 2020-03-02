JD.com, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings of RMB0.54 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for JD.com, Inc. (JD):

-Earnings: RMB3.63 billion in Q4 vs. -RMB4.80 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: RMB2.44 in Q4 vs. -RMB3.32 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB810.72 million or RMB0.54 per share for the period. -Revenue: RMB170.68 billion in Q4 vs. RMB134.83 billion in the same period last year.

