JD.com, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of RMB0.50 per share

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at RMB2.33 billion, or RMB1.48 per share. This compares with RMB0.62 billion, or RMB0.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB0.84 billion or RMB0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 81.1% to RMB28.46 billion from RMB150.28 billion last year.

JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): RMB0.84 Bln. vs. RMB3.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB0.50 vs. RMB2.30 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB28.46 Bln vs. RMB150.28 Bln last year.

