JD.com, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB1.98 per share

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) announced earnings for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled RMB1.07 billion, or RMB0.72 per share. This compares with RMB7.32 billion, or RMB4.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.97 billion or RMB1.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to RMB146.21 billion from RMB121.08 billion last year.

JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): RMB2.97 Bln. vs. RMB3.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB1.98 vs. RMB2.23 last year. -Revenue (Q1): RMB146.21 Bln vs. RMB121.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB180 - RMB195 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.