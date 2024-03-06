JD.com, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - JD.com, Inc. (JD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at RMB3.39 billion, or RMB2.13 per share. This compares with RMB3.03 billion, or RMB1.91 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, JD.com, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB8.42 billion or RMB5.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to RMB306.08 billion from RMB295.45 billion last year.

JD.com, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): RMB3.39 Bln. vs. RMB3.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB2.13 vs. RMB1.91 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB306.08 Bln vs. RMB295.45 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.