JD.com, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of CN¥174b, some 2.4% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at CN¥4.70, 129% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:JD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 18th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from JD.com's 38 analysts is for revenues of CN¥890.8b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 29% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 35% to CN¥12.52 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥884.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥12.67 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.8% to CN¥629despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of JD.com's earnings by assigning a price premium. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on JD.com, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CN¥113 and the most bearish at CN¥70.72 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the JD.com's past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 29%, in line with its 26% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that JD.com is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple JD.com analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for JD.com that you should be aware of.

