JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $28.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.86% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $35.06 billion, up 2.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $151.35 billion, which would represent changes of +7.78% and -2.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.17, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.24 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.