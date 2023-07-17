JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $37.78, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.70 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.08 billion, up 0.32% from the prior-year quarter.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $155.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.17% and +0.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.73.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

