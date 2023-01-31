JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $59.53, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.59% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.03% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 48.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $43.18 billion, down 0.27% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.29% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note JD.com, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.06, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.