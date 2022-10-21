JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $42.15, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 21.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 28.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.59 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $150.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.99% and +1.94%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.21.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



