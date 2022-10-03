JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $49.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 17.93% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.25 billion, up 6.8% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $157.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.22% and +6.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.45, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



