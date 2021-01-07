JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $87.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.12 billion, up 35.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.31 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.22.

It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

