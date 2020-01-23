JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $40.77, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 12.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.78 billion, up 21.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.62% lower within the past month. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.96, which means JD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.