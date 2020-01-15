JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $39.78, moving -1.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.78 billion, up 21.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note JD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.77.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

