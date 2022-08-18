JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $55.19, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.33% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 13.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 23, 2022. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $39.3 billion, down 0.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $159.2 billion, which would represent changes of +10.06% and +7.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.19 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.47, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.