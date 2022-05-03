JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $62.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 10.21%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.48%.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 7.89%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.95 billion, up 19.15% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $173.39 billion, which would represent changes of +15.38% and +17.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.84% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.58. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.5, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.