JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $56.89, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.41% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $36.95 billion, up 19.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $173.39 billion, which would represent changes of +15.38% and +17.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.68% lower. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.89, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

