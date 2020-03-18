JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -1.69%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $37.70, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 6.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.38% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 20.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.17 billion, up 6.28% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $96.89 billion, which would represent changes of -20.19% and +16.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 61.52% lower. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.2.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

