JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $64.54, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 22.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.08% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $40.44 billion, up 2.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.87 per share and revenue of $161.91 billion, which would represent changes of +10.65% and +9.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.09 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.2.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

