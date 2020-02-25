JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $38.84, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 3.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 4.57% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 2, 2020. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.81 billion, up 21.42% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note JD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.86, which means JD is trading at a premium to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

