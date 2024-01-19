JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves 1.23%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw JD.com, Inc. (JD) ending at $22.29, denoting a +1.23% adjustment from its last day's close. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.7%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 21.3% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, down 11.43% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $42.56 billion, indicating a 0.65% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at valuation, JD.com, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.5, so one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that JD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.56 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.