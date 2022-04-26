JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $53.21, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 10.12% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.35, down 7.89% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $36.95 billion, up 19.15% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.95 per share and revenue of $173.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.38% and +17.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% lower. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, JD.com, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.48.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

