JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.62%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $70.54, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 1.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JD.com, Inc. to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $42.54 billion, up 23.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.27% lower within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.05 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.35, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 1.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

