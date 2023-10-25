JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) ended the recent trading session at $25.12, demonstrating a -0.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.43%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 13.02% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.86, showcasing a 2.27% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.38 billion, up 0.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $148.7 billion, indicating changes of +13.23% and -3.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.65% higher. Right now, JD.com, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, JD.com, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.68. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.58 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.73 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, positioning it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.