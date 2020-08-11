JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $61.18, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.69%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 1.3% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.66% in that time.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 17, 2020. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.19 billion, up 24.21% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $101.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.19% and +21.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.06 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 49.06, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.