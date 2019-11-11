JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $33.21, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 6.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 15, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.40 billion, up 20.62% from the prior-year quarter.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.95 per share and revenue of $80.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +179.41% and +16.09%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.16. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.