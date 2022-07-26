JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $62.97, moving -0.02% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.44%.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $41.04 billion, up 4.39% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $159.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.06% and +7.89%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.86 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.2.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

