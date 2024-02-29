JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $22.62, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.9%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on March 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.65, signifying a 7.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $42.56 billion, down 0.65% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, JD.com, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.48 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.29.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

