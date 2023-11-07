JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the latest trading day at $26.82, indicating a -1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.9%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.25% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.45%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 15, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.86, indicating a 2.27% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $34.38 billion, up 0.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $148.7 billion, indicating changes of +13.23% and -3.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for JD.com, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.65% upward. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, JD.com, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.52, which means JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

