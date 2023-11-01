JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, JD.com, Inc. (JD) reached $25.33, with a -0.35% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.68% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.86, marking a 2.27% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.38 billion, up 0.42% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $148.7 billion, indicating changes of +13.23% and -3.96%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.65% higher. As of now, JD.com, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.53.

Meanwhile, JD's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.7 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

