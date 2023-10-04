JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, JD.com, Inc. (JD) reached $28.39, with a -0.25% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 16.93% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.75, signifying a 14.77% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.06 billion, up 2.41% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.77 per share and a revenue of $151.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.78% and -2.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD.com, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.27 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.57.

It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

