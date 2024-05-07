JD.com, Inc. (JD) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $32.13 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 26.1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 16, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.63, marking an 8.7% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.75 billion, up 1.05% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.14 per share and a revenue of $159.24 billion, indicating changes of +0.64% and +4.66%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. JD.com, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.42. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.2.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.9.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

