JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $81.36, marking a +0.82% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 12.68% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 28% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.47 billion, up 30.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $147.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.58% and +35.19%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.23% lower. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, JD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 57.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 58.49, which means JD is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

