JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $68.15, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.62%.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 19, 2021. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 39.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.92 billion, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $144.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.32% and +32.17%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.18% lower. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.74 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.04.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.