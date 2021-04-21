JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $75.72, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.93% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 39.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.92 billion, up 44.9% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $143.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.32% and +31.88%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.18% lower. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, JD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 63.85, so we one might conclude that JD is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.53 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, which puts it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

