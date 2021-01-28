JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $91.41, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.98% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 175%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $33.05 billion, up 34.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.53% higher within the past month. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 43.16 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.8.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.84. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.27 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JD.com, Inc. (JD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.