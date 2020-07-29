JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $62.59, moving +1.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 10.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.19 billion, up 24.21% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $101.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.19% and +21.65%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% higher within the past month. JD is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, JD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 49.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 49.06, which means JD is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.