JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $59.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

JD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.98 billion, up 23.24% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $100.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.19% and +20.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note JD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.27. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.27.

Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

