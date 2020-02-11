JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $40.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.7% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.52% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.78% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.78 billion, up 21.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.62% lower. JD is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, JD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.09. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.98.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

