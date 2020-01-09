JD.com, Inc. (JD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $38.90, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.22% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $23.78 billion, up 21.27% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.1. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.35.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

