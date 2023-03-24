JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed the most recent trading day at $40.29, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 14.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

JD.com, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $169.52 billion, which would represent changes of +10.12% and +9.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.42% higher. JD.com, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.93.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow JD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

