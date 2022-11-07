JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $44.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.29% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 11.08% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JD.com, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 18, 2022. On that day, JD.com, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.59 billion, up 1.92% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $149.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.36% and +1.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD.com, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.79% higher within the past month. JD.com, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, JD.com, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.04. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.39, so we one might conclude that JD.com, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

