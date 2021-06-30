JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $79.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.08% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.81% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JD is projected to report earnings of $0.42 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.29 billion, up 34.55% from the year-ago period.

JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $147.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.56% and +34.87%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note JD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 52.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 55.8.

We can also see that JD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.